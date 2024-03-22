America’s Most Deadliest Spider Lives In Massachusetts

The only spiders I can tolerate are the daddy long legs considering how small they are. While most spiders won't cause any harm to your loved ones, nor will they bite you, these creatures would rather live in peace and stay away from you.

This however doesn't mean it's safe to say you can have spiders in your home without any issues. While they intend to be outdoors, they tend to enter our homes to seek for food and shelter. North Adams 911 Facebook page just shared one of the most deadliest spiders in the USA that can be found here in Massachusetts.

What spider do we need to look out for?

According to 413PestFree, the brown recluse is typically rare in the area and that a lot of harmless spiders are often mistaken for them. They also mentioned that if you see any kind of spider, let the Western Massachusetts pest control professionals handle it.

Why do spiders enter our home if there's food outside?

Spiders are attracted to flies roaches, earwigs, fleas, and other common household pests. So, if you see a spider in your home, chances are they are finding plenty to eat.

Below are spider effective tips from 413PestFree:

Seal crevices and cracks on the exterior of the structure.

Caulk gaps around doors and windows.

Install door sweeps.

Trim trees and bushes away from the home so spiders can't use branches as a bridge.

Inspect screens on exterior doors and windows for any tears or rips.

Inspect packages before bringing them inside.

Keep clutter to a minimum in closet areas, the basement, and the attic.

Fix leaky fixtures and pipes to eliminate a water source.

Other "dangerous" spiders include a black widow which is also rare in Massachusetts as both of these spiders can accidently be transported from another state. You're best bet is to check your luggage for any stowaways when returning to the Baystate.

As of 2024, there are no reported deaths in Massachusetts from any of these spider bites.

