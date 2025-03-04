An “Endangered Species” Is Now Returning To Massachusetts

Gardens and wildlife are a good a combination as we're on the right path to Spring here in the Baystate. Once the snow all melts and warms up, many will be transferring their plants from indoors and out to their gardens.

However, there is a certain unwelcomed species that reportingly mimics the smell of a cucumber that you need to watch out for. Not only can they be found in your yard, but in your home as well during the warmer months.

What Species Do We Have To Watch Out For?

What you see is a Copperhead Snake which broad, triangular heads and vertically elliptical pupils. According to Mass.gov, they're more populated in Norfolk and Hampden counties and are listed as an "endangered species" in Massachusetts.

Where Else Can Copperheads Be Found?

Massachusetts copperheads live in and around deciduous forests and prefer moist, damp habitats as well as traprock (basalt) ledges with extensive rock slides below. Some wintering dens (hibernacula) are on the edges of swamps, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. They may also inhabit fields and meadows, wet woodlands, and quarries.

What causes them to smell like cucumbers?

According to Words Like Honey, the smell of cucumbers is emitted when a copperhead snake feels threatened, such as when a rambunctious child is running about its territory. Today, few of us are regularly in danger of a poisonous snake bite, but countless other dangers lurk.

If you encounter a copperhead snake, you're best bet is to keep a safe and respectful distance as they're a venomous and endangered in Massachusetts.

