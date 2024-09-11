Another Lucky $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery Winner

This year has been a record breaker for lucky winners here in the Baystate.

We've all had our dreams of hitting the lottery and buying things that we always wanted. Sometimes dreams do come true especially for this Massachusetts resident.

This one person tried their luck on what is called "Mass Cash" where drawings are held on a nightly basis at 9 p.m. And they just so happen to be one lucky winner!

According to Masslive, the person who wishes to remain anonymous went into the EZ Mart Foods Sunoco gas station and bought the Mass Cash lottery ticket for just $1 and matched all five numbers correctly for the Sept. 8 drawing, which were 7, 9, 15, 20 and 35.

A total of 118 people who matched four numbers to win $250 recently, and 3,035 who matched three numbers to win $10. At least 244 prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed in Massachusetts, including eight in Springfield, seven in Worcester and 20 in Boston.

What's The Largest Prize Won In Massachusetts For 2024?

The Massachusetts State Lottery releases a full list of winning tickets every day, but the list only includes winning tickets worth more than $600. As of right now, the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts this year was worth $1 million a year for life and the prize was from the lottery’s “Lifetime Millions” scratch ticket game.

The winner claimed their prize through a trust in the end on July 10, and opted to receive a one-time payment of $15.4 million.

