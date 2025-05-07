Last month, Village Pizza, a longstanding fixture in North Adams, Massachusetts, closed its doors after over 40 years of operation.

North Adams loses another pizza place, but it will be for only a short time.

Ramuntos Pizza and Pub, located at 67 Main Street, announced on its Facebook page that Angie Mazza, a new mother of three, will be taking over as the owner-operator of the establishment. Angie’s dedication, warmth, and commitment to the community make her the ideal person to lead Ramuntos into its next chapter.

Ramunto’s North Adams will temporarily close to undergo a series of light renovations and upgrades as part of the next chapter of our journey. These enhancements will include new interior finishes, improved kitchen equipment, and updates to the overall layout, all designed to create a more comfortable and enjoyable environment for our guests and staff. They expect these upgrades to take approximately two months, ensuring they are ready for the summer peak.

Ramuntos has been a staple in North Adams since 2016, succeeding where many previous businesses failed, and is known to serve brick-oven style pizzas fresh daily. They were also voted the best pizza in the Berkshires for 2024.

According to their website, the North Adams location is one of the franchise-owned sites in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire, with potential expansion into Maine. They can also be found inside Jiffy Mart-owned gas stations.

"With a great product, a well-known name and hard work, we are taking our brand to the next level. We take pride in offering our customers the highest quality pizzas, pastas, salads and sandwiches on a daily basis for a great price. At Ramunto’s we push for a great atmosphere and great service to give our customers a wonderful experience to keep them coming back. At Flash Fire the customer can completely customize their pizza, salad or sandwiches." - Ramuntos website

