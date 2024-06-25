Are Fireworks Still Illegal In Massachusetts On 4th Of July?

Just recently I received a set of coupons in the mail from Phantom Fireworks inviting me to shop at their New Hampshire store locations in time for 4th of July.

As much as I enjoy their selection when vacationing in New Hampshire, there is a disclaimer at the bottom warning me about transporting them out of state.

The saying goes, it's better to be safe than sorry.

So, What Fireworks Are Illegal In Massachusetts?

The answer is all of them as all fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts for private use.

According to Sheff Law, As of June 2020, Massachusetts is the only state in the United States with a full ban on all consumer fireworks. This also goes for Chinese lanterns or sky lanterns which are also illegal in Massachusetts, because they are considered fireworks under the law. However, some communities in the state have allowed sky lanterns.

Are Sparkers Legal In Massachusetts?

Nope, even sparklers are banned, along with just about anything that has a fuse, emits sparks or has the ability to explode.

The following below is a list of the fireworks that are considered illegal in Massachusetts:

Firecrackers

Bottle rockets and sky rockets

Aerial repeaters, also known as cakes

Single-shot aerials and reloadable aerial tubes

Sparklers

Party poppers

Snakes

What Are The Penalties For Fireworks In Massachusetts?

Surprisingly penalties are relatively weak as you cannot be arrested for simply possessing fireworks. You may be fined up to $100.00 for possession; however, police are required to confiscate the fireworks. Possession by itself is not an arrestable offense, other actions taken by an individual could be. If you are attempting to damage property or to harm or harass other people, you may be arrested for reckless conduct. You may still be required to appear in court to have a fine assessed.

You also can be arrested if you sell fireworks in Massachusetts. Arrest in cases of possession with intent to distribute is at the discretion of police. At a minimum, the fireworks will be confiscated and you could be fined up to $1,000.00.

The saying goes, leave the fireworks to the professionals!

