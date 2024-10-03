Areas To Avoid This Halloween In Massachusetts For 2024

Massachusetts, with its rich history dating back to colonial times, is a hotbed for hauntings and paranormal activity.

For example, one of the most famous haunted locations in the state is the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River. In 1892, Lizzie Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Though she was acquitted, many believe her spirit still lingers in the house, with reports of eerie voices, unexplained cold spots, and even apparitions.

What's another location of a hotbed in the Baystate?

Salem, notorious for its 1692 witch trials, is another example hub of supernatural occurrences. The Joshua Ward House, built on the site where Sheriff George Corwin, known as the "Strangler," once lived, is rumored to be haunted. Visitors have reported hearing footsteps and witnessing shadowy figures.

Get our free mobile app

5 Haunted Places In Massachusetts You Must Avoid At All Costs Massachusetts has its fair share of haunted locations, and while some people seek out these places for paranormal experiences, others may want to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

Of course we can't talk about haunted locations without talking about the Hoosac Tunnel in western Massachusetts which is infamous for its tragic history, including numerous worker deaths during its construction in the 19th century. The tunnel is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of those who lost their lives, with reports of ghostly apparitions and strange sounds echoing through its depths.

These are just a few examples of the countless haunted locations throughout Massachusetts, a state steeped in history and mystery, where the past seems to linger in the present, making it a haven for those seeking encounters with the supernatural.

Have you had a paranormal experience at any of these haunted locations? Let us know on our app and feel free to send us any piece of evidence you may have!

Let's Take A Look Over The Border:

7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death Want to get your heart pumping this Halloween season? There are plenty of places throughout New York that can raise the hair on the back of your neck. Here are the 7 most haunted spots. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams