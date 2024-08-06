Armed Suspect Arraigned For Robbery Of Massachusetts Walmart
Recently we learned that the Walmart in North Adams, Massachusetts fell victim of an armed robbery. The suspect who has been named was recently arraigned in court.
According to The North Adams Police Department in North Adams, Massachusetts officers received a call from employees at Walmart for a report of an armed robbery at around 7 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024.
Read More: Armed Suspect Arrested For Robbery Of Massachusetts Walmart
The Berkshire Eagle reports the suspect who was wearing a face mask allegedly showed a cashier a backpack containing a firearm and said, "give me all your money," according to a police report. When the employee saw a firearm inside the duffel bag, she tried to manipulate the computer system to comply with Mayhew's demands, prompting a call from a manager as required, the report said.
The manager, sensing from the employee's tone of voice that something was amiss, asked whether she needed 911, and the employee said yes. Mayhew then demanded the employee put the phone on speaker and slapped her. He then told her "You better hurry up or I'm going to take care of you."
He then took the money, and left in a red pickup towards Church Street. Officers in the area began to pursue the vehicle before it stopped in the area of Hillside Cemetery where the suspect took off on foot. He was however caught quickly after wards. An officer suffered injuries during the arrest but is expected to recover.
A duffle bag the suspect had was searched and contained an AR-15 pistol, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine containing 17 rounds. Approximately $5,400 that was taken from Walmart was recovered. The pickup truck was also reported stolen from Bennington, Vermont.
The suspect named Austin Mayhew, 35 of Bennington Vermont, plead not guilty to the following charges in Northern Berkshire District Court.
- Armed Robbery while Masked
- Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
- Armed Career Criminal
- Firearm, Ammunition, Loaded Firearm possession without License
- Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Assault & Battery
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Stop for Police
- Resisting Arrest
The Berkshire Eagle reports Mayhew was ordered held without the right to bail pending an upcoming dangerousness hearing. Mayhew was also convicted of robbery offenses back in 2022 when he took a plea deal for breaking into a man's Bennington home and stealing a man's rent money.
