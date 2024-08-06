Armed Suspect Arraigned For Robbery Of Massachusetts Walmart

Recently we learned that the Walmart in North Adams, Massachusetts fell victim of an armed robbery. The suspect who has been named was recently arraigned in court.

According to The North Adams Police Department in North Adams, Massachusetts officers received a call from employees at Walmart for a report of an armed robbery at around 7 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Read More: Armed Suspect Arrested For Robbery Of Massachusetts Walmart

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The Berkshire Eagle reports the suspect who was wearing a face mask allegedly showed a cashier a backpack containing a firearm and said, "give me all your money," according to a police report. When the employee saw a firearm inside the duffel bag, she tried to manipulate the computer system to comply with Mayhew's demands, prompting a call from a manager as required, the report said.

The manager, sensing from the employee's tone of voice that something was amiss, asked whether she needed 911, and the employee said yes. Mayhew then demanded the employee put the phone on speaker and slapped her. He then told her "You better hurry up or I'm going to take care of you."

He then took the money, and left in a red pickup towards Church Street. Officers in the area began to pursue the vehicle before it stopped in the area of Hillside Cemetery where the suspect took off on foot. He was however caught quickly after wards. An officer suffered injuries during the arrest but is expected to recover.

A duffle bag the suspect had was searched and contained an AR-15 pistol, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine containing 17 rounds. Approximately $5,400 that was taken from Walmart was recovered. The pickup truck was also reported stolen from Bennington, Vermont.

Get our free mobile app

North Adams Police Department North Adams Police Department loading...

The suspect named Austin Mayhew, 35 of Bennington Vermont, plead not guilty to the following charges in Northern Berkshire District Court.

Armed Robbery while Masked

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Armed Career Criminal

Firearm, Ammunition, Loaded Firearm possession without License

Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Resisting Arrest

The Berkshire Eagle reports Mayhew was ordered held without the right to bail pending an upcoming dangerousness hearing. Mayhew was also convicted of robbery offenses back in 2022 when he took a plea deal for breaking into a man's Bennington home and stealing a man's rent money.

15 of Connecticut's Most Wanted Bank Robbery Suspects of the 2020's Imagine if you will, being passed a note that says "give me all the money." It sounds like a cheesy line from a low-budget Hollywood stinker but for some CT bank tellers it was a terrifying, real-life scenario. These are 15 of Connecticut's Most Wanted Bank Robbery Suspects of the 2020's.

NOTE: These are photos of suspects and all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Gallery Credit: Lou Milano

New York's 9 Most Dangerous Cities of 2024 Move over, New York City, these Upstate NY metro areas have been crowned the most dangerous cities in the entire state... well, according to housegrail.com Gallery Credit: Megan