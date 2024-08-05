Armed Suspect Arrested For Robbery Of Massachusetts Walmart

Talk about a stupid criminal. With all the cameras in place, the last thing I'd ever think about is robbing Walmart. I mean you might as well put yourself out there in front of the police department right?

Anyways, according to The North Adams Police Department in North Adams, Massachusetts officers received a call from employees at Walmart for a report of an armed robbery at around 7 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The suspect allegedly showed a cashier a backpack containing a firearm, took money, and left in a red pickup towards Church Street. Officers in the area began to pursue the vehicle before it stopped in the area of Hillside Cemetery where the suspect took off on foot. He was however caught quickly after wards. An officer suffered injuries during the arrest but is expected to recover.

A duffle bag the suspect had was searched and contained an AR-15 pistol, with a 30-round high-capacity magazine containing 17 rounds. Approximately $5,400 that was taken from Walmart was recovered. The pickup truck was also reported stolen from Bennington, Vermont.

The suspect (whose name has not been released) now faces the following charges:

Armed Robbery while Masked

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Armed Career Criminal

Firearm, Ammunition, Loaded Firearm possession without License

Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Assault & Battery

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Resisting Arrest

​As this case still remains under investigation, The North Adams Police Department would like to commend the Walmart employees for their quick actions and attention to details which helped lead to such a smooth and successful apprehension.

