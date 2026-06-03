As snowmobiling season fades into winter's past, spring and summer weather signal ATV season for many Massachusetts residents.

While I don't currently own an ATV and would love to get back into it, there are certain rules and regulations in the Baystate that all operators must follow, not only for the operator's safety but also for the safety of others.

Before you decide to hit the trails, it's a good idea to know this Massachusetts law when crossing pavement to reach a trail.

While riding on or crossing a road illegally or improperly is a leading cause of ATV rider fatalities, it's wise to know this "90 Degree Angle Law" when safely crossing a busy road.

The "90-Degree-Angle" Law for ATVs in Massachusetts: What Is an ATV?

According to mass.gov, an ATV stands for “All-terrain vehicle,” a motorized recreational vehicle designed or modified for travel on 4 low-pressure tires, with a seat designed to be straddled by the operator and handlebars for steering control.

Offroad-ed.com outlines the laws and procedures for road crossings:

In Massachusetts, recreational vehicles may not be operated on:

Any public way, unless the road is marked and approved for use by recreation vehicles, even for crossing

A controlled-access highway, even for crossing

When crossing an approved public way in Massachusetts, operators:

Must come to a complete stop prior to entering the roadway for crossing.

Must yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

Shall begin a crossing only when it can be executed safely.

Must cross in the most direct manner as close to a perpendicular angle as possible.

Read More: The Truth About Keeping Roadkill Deer Under Massachusetts Law

With warmer weather in full swing, the trails will be calling. Let's all try to enjoy this recreational activity while staying safe.

ATVCourse also states that all recreation vehicle operators in Massachusetts under the age of 18 are REQUIRED to complete an approved OHV Safety Course and carry the Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate while riding on public lands.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash