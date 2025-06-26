This “Sunrise And Sunset” Law Is Now In Full Force In Massachusetts

Summer has fully arrived, and so has ATV season for many residents of Massachusetts.

I do not currently own an ATV, but I am eager to get back on the road. However, it is essential to note that Massachusetts has specific rules and regulations that all operators must adhere to. These regulations are necessary for ensuring not only the safety of the operator but also the safety of those around them.

Before heading out on the trails, please inspect your equipment to ensure it is in proper working condition.

It is crucial to have headlights on after dark, and there are laws regarding the number of headlights required on vehicles and when they should be used.

Understanding the Headlight Law for ATVs in Massachusetts: What is an ATV?

An ATV, or All-Terrain Vehicle, is a motorized recreational vehicle specifically designed for travel on four low-pressure tires. It has a seat that the operator straddles and handlebars for steering control. This definition is provided by Mass.gov.

According to the law, every recreational vehicle must be equipped with at least one headlight, a red rear light, and a red rear reflector when driven after sunset. Furthermore, if you plan to tow a trailer with your ATV, a rear reflector is also required.

As warm weather arrives, the trails are inviting us to explore. Let’s enjoy this outdoor activity while prioritizing our safety.

In Massachusetts, all recreational vehicle operators under the age of 18 are required to complete an approved Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Safety Course. Additionally, they must carry their Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate while riding on public lands.

