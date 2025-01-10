Scammers are always finding a new way to take scamming to a whole another level. Some are pretty smart while others are not. But either way, be aware not to follow victim of one of these scams.

According to the Feds, It all starts with a text message that looks just like an invoice for unpaid toll booths from E-ZPass. But there's one problem, it's a fake text message!

Just recently, a police department based out of Pittsfield, Massachusetts received this pretty convincing text message:

Pittsfield Police Department then took to their Facebook page with this statement:

"DON'T FALL FOR IT



Yup, even we get them! There have been lots of FB posts today about folks receiving texts telling them they have "outstanding tolls." IT'S A SCAM" - Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page

What To Do

While E-ZPass said it's aware scammers are claiming to represent the agency, it was also said the scammers are targeting numbers at random that are not necessarily associated with any specific account.

If you do however get one of these texts, you can report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center and simply delete the text message.

Any questions or concerns about your account, call E-ZPass customer service line or visit their website directly. Say if you accidently clicked on the link, it is advised to immediately contact your financial institution and notify E-ZPass of any suspicious activity posted to their account.

