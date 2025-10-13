A significant safety warning has been issued for hikers in Massachusetts this year.

Autumn is here, and many people are enjoying their last hikes before the cold winter weather returns.

Many people continue to wear their hiking boots. If you are one of them, Massachusetts has some reminders to share.

Massachusetts has many excellent hiking spots for everyone. From the Appalachian Trail on Mount Greylock to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and its scenic landscapes, there is something for all ages and abilities.

Regardless of where you and your family hike this fall, keep a few safety tips in mind for a successful journey.

Hiking in Massachusetts

When preparing for a hike, it is essential to inform someone about your plans. This should include your destination and your expected return time. By doing this, you ensure that someone is aware of your whereabouts in case of an emergency. Additionally, if your hiking route passes near private property, it is wise to obtain permission from the landowner before proceeding.

It's essential to keep in mind that if you enter land that is not clearly marked as public, you may be trespassing unless you have explicit permission to access that area. Following these guidelines will help ensure your safety and demonstrate respect for the rights of others.

It is essential to be cautious when lighting a campfire in the woods, as this is a leading cause of wildfires.

Hiking Safety Tips Before you head off on your hike, let's go over a few tips to help keep you safe. It's best to be overprepared than underprepared, especially when it comes to your safety. Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman