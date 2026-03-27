There’s One City In Massachusetts Called The ‘Drunkest’ City

Alcohol is present at 90% of parties hosted at this Massachusetts venue.

While some parties, especially those organized for children, do not serve alcohol to keep a family-friendly atmosphere, it is particularly interesting to observe the driest towns in Massachusetts.

In these towns, the sale of alcoholic beverages is usually banned by local laws or regulations, making them notable examples of communities with strict liquor restrictions. These towns often have long-standing policies that reflect local values focused on sobriety and family welfare, standing out compared to neighboring areas where alcohol sales are allowed.

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Mass.gov has released a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts.

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley���Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

A town in Massachusetts is anything but dry

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Which city in Massachusetts has the highest rate of intoxication?

Barnstable, located on Cape Cod, is the largest community in Massachusetts in both population and land area. According to iadlest.org, although binge drinking and heavy drinking pose health risks, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area engage in excessive drinking. This rate exceeds that of any other metro area in the state.

Adults in Barnstable Town tend to be quite healthy. It is one of the five metro areas in Massachusetts with the lowest smoking and obesity rates, as well as the highest percentage of adults who regularly exercise. This might explain why many residents enjoy a cold drink after a long day of activity.

Read More: Teens In Massachusetts Are Waiting Longer To Get Their License

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