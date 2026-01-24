Did You Know Massachusetts Has What’s Called The ‘Drunkest City’?

Alcohol is present at 90% of parties held at this Massachusetts venue.

While some parties, especially those organized for children, do not serve alcohol to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, it is particularly interesting to observe the driest towns in Massachusetts.

In these towns, the sale of alcoholic beverages is generally prohibited by local laws or regulations, making them notable examples of communities with strict liquor restrictions. These towns often have longstanding policies that reflect local values emphasizing sobriety and family welfare, and they stand out compared to neighboring areas where alcohol sales are permitted.

Mass.gov has published a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts.

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley���Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

A town in Massachusetts is the exact opposite of dry.

Which city in Massachusetts has the highest intoxication rate?

Barnstable, located on Cape Cod, is the largest community in Massachusetts by both population and land area. According to iadlest.org, although binge drinking and heavy drinking pose health risks, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area participate in excessive drinking. This rate surpasses that of any other metro area in the state.

Adults in Barnstable Town tend to be quite healthy. It is one of the five metro areas in Massachusetts with the lowest smoking and obesity rates, as well as the highest proportion of adults engaging in regular exercise. This could be a reason why many residents enjoy a cold drink after a long day of activity.

