Alcohol is served at 90% of the events held at this Massachusetts venue.

Although some events—especially those aimed at children—skip alcohol to keep things family-friendly, exploring Massachusetts’ driest towns is especially fascinating.

In these towns, local laws generally prohibit alcohol sales under strict liquor regulations. These communities often uphold traditional policies that prioritize sobriety and family welfare, distinguishing them from nearby areas where alcohol sales are permitted.

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Mass.gov has published a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley���Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

A Massachusetts town is anything but arid

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Which Massachusetts city has the highest intoxication rate?

Located on Cape Cod, Barnstable is Massachusetts’ largest community in both population and land area. According to iadlest.org, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area drink excessively, despite the health risks of binge and heavy drinking. This is the highest share of any metro area in the state.

Adults in Barnstable Town generally enjoy good health. The town ranks among the five Massachusetts metro areas with the lowest rates of smoking and obesity and the highest proportion of adults who exercise regularly. Perhaps that’s why many residents like to unwind with a cold drink after a busy day.

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