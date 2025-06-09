This Massachusetts City Is Considered To Be The “Drunkest” In America
When it comes to partying, alcohol is involved 90% of the time. This Massachusetts location certainly caters to drinkers.
While some parties do not include alcohol, especially children's parties, it's interesting to note the driest towns in Massachusetts, where the sale of alcoholic beverages is generally prohibited.
Mass.gov has published a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts.
- Alford –Berkshire County
- Dunstable –Middlesex County
- Chilmark –Dukes County
- Gosnold‐Dukes County
- Hawley‐Franklin County
- Montgomery‐Hampden County
- West Hampton‐Hampshire County
- Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County
There is one town in Massachusetts that is the complete opposite of being dry.
What is the most intoxicated city in Massachusetts?
Barnstable, located on Cape Cod, is the largest community in Massachusetts, both in terms of population and land area. According to iadlest.org, while binge drinking and heavy drinking are never healthy behaviors, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area engage in excessive drinking. This percentage is higher than that of any other metro area in Massachusetts.
Adults in Barnstable Town are generally in good health. This area ranks among the five metro regions in Massachusetts with the lowest smoking rates, the lowest obesity rates, and the highest percentage of adults who engage in regular physical activity. This might explain why someone would want to enjoy a cold drink after a long, active day.
10 Holidays with the Most Alcohol Consumption
Gallery Credit: Canva
Most Americans Don't Know These Irish Slang Drinking Words
Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson
Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State
Gallery Credit: Rob Banks
Country Music's Best Drinking Songs
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes