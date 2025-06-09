This Massachusetts City Is Considered To Be The “Drunkest” In America

When it comes to partying, alcohol is involved 90% of the time. This Massachusetts location certainly caters to drinkers.

While some parties do not include alcohol, especially children's parties, it's interesting to note the driest towns in Massachusetts, where the sale of alcoholic beverages is generally prohibited.

Canva Canva loading...

Mass.gov has published a list of the driest towns in Massachusetts.

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley‐Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

There is one town in Massachusetts that is the complete opposite of being dry.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What is the most intoxicated city in Massachusetts?

Barnstable, located on Cape Cod, is the largest community in Massachusetts, both in terms of population and land area. According to iadlest.org, while binge drinking and heavy drinking are never healthy behaviors, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area engage in excessive drinking. This percentage is higher than that of any other metro area in Massachusetts.

Adults in Barnstable Town are generally in good health. This area ranks among the five metro regions in Massachusetts with the lowest smoking rates, the lowest obesity rates, and the highest percentage of adults who engage in regular physical activity. This might explain why someone would want to enjoy a cold drink after a long, active day.

Canva Canva loading...

10 Holidays with the Most Alcohol Consumption How many adult beverages do you drink on each holiday? Here are the stats Gallery Credit: Canva

Most Americans Don't Know These Irish Slang Drinking Words It's not even Irish Gaelic, but Hiberno-English can also be difficult to understand. Here's a list of drinking-related slang terms commonly used on the Emerald Isle. Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks