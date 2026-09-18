Bash Bish Falls State Park Offers Trails For Every Hiking Level

Bash Bish Falls State Park Offers Trails For Every Hiking Level

Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

Fall is arriving in the Berkshires. If you're looking for a beautiful nearby spot for leaf-peeping this year, check out this hidden gem in Massachusetts.

The drive might be somewhat lengthy, depending on your location, but it's a worthwhile trip.

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Hello from Bash Bish Falls!

It is considered the tallest waterfall and is situated in southwestern South Egremont, Massachusetts.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.
Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area.

-Mass.gov website

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Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Guide to Accessing the Waterfall

You can only access the waterfall on foot, but the hike is rewarding. There are multiple trails to reach it, including two with parking lots in Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest trail on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is 0.6 miles round trip. Although it's quite brief, it is more rugged and challenging, so make sure to wear proper hiking gear.

Many visitors believe that summer is the best time for a road trip to Bash Bish Falls. For more information, visit the Massachusetts.gov website or browse reviews on TripAdvisor.

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Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we’ve got you covered.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Massachusetts

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Massachusetts using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

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