Fall is arriving in the Berkshires. If you're looking for a beautiful nearby spot for leaf-peeping this year, check out this hidden gem in Massachusetts.

The drive might be somewhat lengthy, depending on your location, but it's a worthwhile trip.

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Hello from Bash Bish Falls!

It is considered the tallest waterfall and is situated in southwestern South Egremont, Massachusetts.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.

Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area. -Mass.gov website

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Guide to Accessing the Waterfall

You can only access the waterfall on foot, but the hike is rewarding. There are multiple trails to reach it, including two with parking lots in Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest trail on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is 0.6 miles round trip. Although it's quite brief, it is more rugged and challenging, so make sure to wear proper hiking gear.

Many visitors believe that summer is the best time for a road trip to Bash Bish Falls. For more information, visit the Massachusetts.gov website or browse reviews on TripAdvisor.

These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we’ve got you covered. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause