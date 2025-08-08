Take A Trip To The Tallest Waterfall In Massachusetts Before Summer Ends

Summer road trip season isn't over yet. If you're looking for a majestic getaway that's closer to home this year, consider this hidden gem in the Bay State.

Depending on your location in the region, the drive could be a bit long, but the journey is definitely worthwhile.

Welcome to Bash Bish Falls!

It is considered the tallest waterfall, located in southwestern South Egremont, Massachusetts.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.

Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area. -Mass.gov website

The waterfall is accessible only on foot, and the hike is well worth it. There are various trails available, including two with parking lots in both Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest hike on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is a 0.6-mile round trip. It is shorter, more rugged, and strenuous, so wearing appropriate hiking gear is advisable.

Many visitors to Bash Bish Falls believe that summer is the best time for a road trip. For more information about Bash Bish Falls, visit the Massachusetts.gov website. You can also read reviews on TripAdvisor.

