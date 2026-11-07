Before the weather gets too cold, check out a beautiful nearby hiking spot this year: a hidden gem in Massachusetts.

The drive may be a bit long, depending on your location, but it's a worthwhile trip.

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Greetings from Bash Bish Falls!

It is considered the tallest waterfall and is located in southwestern South Egremont, Massachusetts.

Bash Bish Falls State Park offers scenic viewing of the Commonwealth’s largest waterfall. The dramatic final pitch of Bash Bish Brook drops about 60 feet into an emerald plunge pool.

Sacred to the Mohican and Scaghticoke peoples, it later sparked new scientific thoughts, became an inspiring muse for artists, and an exciting vacation spot. Today, visitors can enjoy moderate to rigorous hikes through the surrounding landscape and stunning views of the falls from a designated viewing area. -Mass.gov website

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How to Reach the Waterfall

You can only access the waterfall on foot, but the hike is rewarding. Multiple trails lead to it, including two with parking lots in Massachusetts and New York.

The shortest trail on the Massachusetts side of Mount Washington is 0.6 miles round trip. Although it's brief, it is more rugged and challenging, so wear proper hiking gear.

Many visitors consider summer the ideal time for a road trip to Bash Bish Falls. But you can visit it in any season. For more information, visit the Massachusetts.gov website or read reviews on TripAdvisor.