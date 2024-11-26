BE PREPARED: Massachusetts Is In For A White Thanksgiving
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. And with temperatures dropping like crazy, snowy weather is not too far off.
Honestly, summer is my most favorite season because I enjoy being outdoors comfortably without freezing my rear-end off.
So, What Do We Expect This Year For Winter In Massachusetts?
According to the farmer's almanac, Massachusetts winter is always cold and snowy. But they're predicting a gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough.
It also stated said we’ll get a break from Old Man Winter with a gentler and slightly warmer season and snow most likely in early December, mid-February, and early March.
Here's a photo I snapped 6 years ago of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:
Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement real soon.
I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year as 2021 was the last time we had a real white Christmas.
Latest Weather Update For Massachusetts:
According to WWLP22News, parts of Northern Western Massachusetts could see snow while parts of Southern New England will mainly see rain on Thanksgiving for 2024.
How much snow do you think we'll get this year? Let us know on our station app.
