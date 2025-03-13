Believe It Or Not, Massachusetts Is The Happiest State In America

Happiest plays a huge roll in our everyday lives. Especially when it comes to making a live at the same time which we all know can be challenging at times.

The U.S. maybe facing challenging times, but Wallethub says the state in which you live in may have an impact on how happy you are.

They determined where Americans exhibit the best combination of good economic, emotional, physical and social health, and even examined the 50 states across 30 key metrics, ranging from the depression rate and the share of adults feeling productive to income growth and the unemployment rate.

Before we get to Massachusetts, let's take a look at the Top 3 Happiest States In America.

Get our free mobile app

Hanalei Bay, Kauai Hawaii Getty Images loading...

Hawaii is ranked the #1 happiest state, living up to its reputation as an island paradise, with residents reporting the highest levels of life satisfaction in the nation and the lowest depression rate.

Twilight at Harbor at Downtown Annapolis, Maryland, USA Getty Images loading...

Maryland came in at #2 happiest state, in part because it has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, at 2.9%, along with the highest percentage of households earning over $75,000 per year. Maryland residents also post on social media about work-related stress less often than people in all but four other states, which shows that they have decent work conditions on top of job stability.

Liberty State Park, New Jersey Getty Images loading...

New Jersey came in at #3 New Jersey for the happiest state, with the lowest share of people reporting traumatic events during their childhood and the second-highest life satisfaction rate. The state also has the second-lowest depression rate and the second-highest share of people who have supportive relationships and love in their lives. All these factors come together to create the conditions for good mental health.

“In addition to pursuing your passions, having a good work-life balance and maintaining an emotional support network, another keyway to boost your happiness is living in the right place. The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather.” - Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Getty Images/Cavan Images RF Getty Images/Cavan Images RF loading...

Where Does Massachusetts Come In For Happiest State In America?

Massachusetts is ranked at #10 for being the happiest state in America. Wallethub gave the Baystate a total score of 58.84 with 'Emotional & Physical Well-Being Rank' at #4, 'Work Environment Rank' at #5, and 'Community & Environment Rank' at #45.

Below you'll find the whole list of the Top 10 Happiest States In America:

Top 10 Happiest States in The U.S. According to WalletHub, these are the ten most happy states in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews

New England Towns Named on List of Happiest Cities in U.S. According to WalletHub , these New England towns are among the happiest cities in the country. Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman