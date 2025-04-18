Beloved Coffee Chain In Massachusetts Named Worst In America

As a coffee drinker, I believe that coffee should taste fresh and have a hint of sweetness. In my opinion, any bitterness is unacceptable. Believe it or not, you might be drinking what is considered the worst cup of coffee every day without even realizing it.

TCMA recently released a list of the worst coffee chains in America. They noted that Americans consume over 400 million cups of coffee each year. Many coffee lovers claim they would prefer to gain 10 pounds rather than give up their daily cup of Joe. Keep reading for the list of the worst coffee chains in America that also have locations in Massachusetts. Here are the top three.

Read More: Massachusetts Is Home To The Best Gas Station Hot Dog In America

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

3. Starbucks

Despite the heavy branding, customers and employees express dissatisfaction with the coffee. Employees have reviewed the Seattle-based chain, stating that it offers a less appealing work environment, and that the coffee often tastes bland, regardless of the customers' orders.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

2. Tim Hortons

You might be wondering, what is Tim Hortons? It's a Canadian-based chain that has recently expanded into Western New York. While many people praise their customer service, opinions about their coffee are more mixed. Some customers claim it doesn’t taste like real coffee; they describe it as weak and watered down, even when ordered plain black. I have never tried Tim Hortons myself, but I am open to giving it a chance in the future.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

1. McDonald's

Who would have thought that the world's largest fast food chain would be ranked #1 for serving the worst coffee? According to TCMA, the coffee itself isn't the main problem. Many employees at McDonald's have reported issues with the cleanliness of the coffee makers.

I work for McDonald’s and make sure everyone that matters to me never orders anything that comes out of the McCafe machine, as these are routinely neglected in practically all the McDonalds. All McCafe beverages run through a horrifically dirty machine—we’re talking 5+ inches of uncleaned, liquid making up its inside parts. - McDonald's Employee

Next time you go for a cup of joe, beware of where the coffee is coming from. For me, I'll stick to Dunkin'.

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams

110 Discontinued Coffee Brands