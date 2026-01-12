Bennington, Vermont Considering A Ferris Wheel To ‘Boost’ Tourism

When you drive into Bennington, Vermont, just North of the border in Massachusetts, one of the most famous attractions you see is the Bennington Monument. However, that could change, as the village plans to add another attraction to attract more tourists.

Canva Canva loading...

How a Ferris Wheel Can Attract Tourists

According to WCAX, the idea discussed at a selectboard meeting has sparked conversations among Bennington leaders as they seek ways to attract downtown visitors and transform the community from a drive-through town into a destination.

“The thought behind a Ferris wheel is, ‘We need more attractions; you know, what’s going to put us on the map? What’s going to get people to pay attention to Bennington?" - Shannon Barsotti, Bennington’s community development director

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Mixed Feedback from Residents and Local Business Owners

Many local business owners have different ideas on how Bennington can attract more visitors. Steven Hodgin, who owns The Avocado Pit restaurant, says the area sees many skiers pass through, but more should be done to encourage them to stop and stay. He also noted that Bennington sees significant through traffic, with traffic heading to the mountains and back during ski season. They stop for dinner, but that's about it.

Beth Wilwol of The Gift Garden believes that Bennington needs more new businesses to attract visitors, as they are a great asset to the community. Ashley Reherman, owner of Local & Co., also said that COVID-19 has led people to forget what Bennington really has to offer in terms of area attractions.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is the Ferris wheel idea definite?

If the plans succeed, the Ferris wheel could offer a view of the Bennington Battle Monument, but it may not be financially feasible given the cost of Ferris wheels, as Barsotti notes. Although the idea is still in the early planning phase and not yet certain, it has sparked community discussions about its potential advantages. I believe it would be fantastic to have the Ferris wheel on the hill near the monument, providing stunning summer views of the Green Mountains.

13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws from Vermont Massachusetts isn't the only state with head-scratching laws, take a look at what the Green Mountain State has to offer...lol. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart