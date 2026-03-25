The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority has decided not to go ahead with its plan to cut routes.

At a meeting with the Great Barrington Select Board on Monday, BRTA Administrator Kathleen Lambert stated that the new operating company for the authority has found a way to maintain current routes with the existing drivers.

"There will be nothing happening to the service, because now we have proper scheduling that we can use to operate the service we have with all the people we have," - Lambert

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BRTA Weekday Service Reduction Proposal

BRTA suggested halving weekday service on two of its busiest routes—Route 1 connecting Pittsfield and North Adams and Route 2 between Pittsfield and Lee—as well as decreasing service on several other routes, including Route 11 serving Berkshire Community College, Route 15 from West Pittsfield to Lebanon Avenue, Route 21 running from Lee to Great Barrington, and Route 34 around North Adams.

The suggested reductions are a temporary solution to BRTA’s driver shortage—25 drivers are responsible for 36 trips on weekdays. The advisory board postponed voting on these changes, originally scheduled for earlier this month, to gather additional feedback and consult with riders.

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Reversed Cutbacks and a New Company Taking Over Operations

Last week, Lambert informed the North Adams City Council that any budget cuts might be reversed as soon as this summer, based on discussions with the new operating company, Keolis. Starting July 1, Keolis will take over operations, hiring drivers and appointing a general manager to oversee staff. The company is also responsible for mechanics and budgeting, while the city's administration provides oversight and daily operational guidance.

Lambert explained that currently, supervisors are managing driver absences, but plans are underway to hire more drivers. Further details will be shared at the upcoming BRTA board meeting on Thursday. Select Board member Eric Gabriel noted, "This past week has marked a major change, and any concerns people might have had should now be eased."

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