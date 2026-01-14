Berkshire Residents Are Being Warned About An Ongoing ‘Gas Can’ Scam

For quite some time now, a scam has been circulating in Berkshire County. While we need to be cautious of things that seem too good to be true, the 'gas can' scam may appear legitimate even though it isn't.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What Is the 'Gas Can' Scam?

According to social media posts, a person has been reported driving around Berkshire County gas stations and store parking lots, pretending to be stranded, sharing a sad story to go along with it, and asking others for money for gas, sometimes using a gas can to appear legitimate.

This person's story changes each time, according to social media reports. Usually, they become hostile if you deny their request.

Read More: Monument Mountain Is One Of The Best Hiking Spots In Massachusetts

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

What To Do If You Encounter This Individual With The 'Gas Can' Scam

Authorities in Berkshire County remind residents to avoid any illegal activity if they encounter this individual and to contact the police immediately. Also, if you're in your vehicle, always speak through the crack of your window and never open your door.

It's also worth noting that if anyone actually needs fuel, there are alternatives besides asking people for cash. For example, AAA and many insurance companies offer roadside assistance plans that many can sign up for at little or no cost. So, you'll know it's a scam if this person has been going around Berkshire County asking many people for money, claiming they ran out of gas.

Tips to Avoid IRS Scams During Tax Season There are so many scams going on around tax season trying to steal your refund check, here are some tips to make sure you don't become a victim. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins