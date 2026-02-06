Here’s Where You Can Catch ‘The Big Game’ This Weekend In Berkshire County
On January 25, 2026, the New England Patriots won their 12th AFC Championship by defeating the Denver Broncos 10-7 and moving on to Super Bowl LX. Led by quarterback Drake Maye and supported by a strong defensive performance in snowy conditions, the Patriots clinched the win with a late 7-yard run by Maye.
New England is making its first return to the big game since 2019, when they defeated the Rams 13-3 in Tom Brady's final Super Bowl appearance and playoff win with the team. The following season, Brady and the Patriots were knocked out in the wild-card round by the Tennessee Titans, under Vrabel's leadership. This signaled the end of an era for the Patriots, which included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles across twenty years with Brady and coach Bill Belichick.
The Big Game: What to Expect
Though the Patriots have finished their season, the Seattle Seahawks are the frontrunners to win Super Bowl LX (2026). Sources suggest they are 4.5-point favorites against the New England Patriots. Due to substantial betting interest, the Seahawks are the consensus pick to secure the title on February 8, 2026, with odds around -230.
The Big Game: How To Listen
Thanks to Westwood One Sports, The Big Game will be broadcast on two Berkshire radio stations between Pittsfield and North Adams for the first time since 2019.
The Big Game: Radio Listening Options
AM 1420 WBEC
Listeners in Pittsfield and nearby Central Berkshire County can listen to games on 1420WBEC-AM. HD Radio users can also access the broadcast on 95.9 FM/HD-3.
New Country 94.7 (WNAW)
Listeners in North Adams and the surrounding Northern Berkshire County can tune in to New Country 94.7 for game broadcasts. Additionally, those with AM radios can listen on 1230 AM.
Read More: Boston Named The Best 'Football City' In Massachusetts
The Big Game: Where To Stream
Due to broadcast restrictions, streaming coverage isn't available because Westwood One holds exclusive national radio rights to NFL playoff games, including The Big Game.
20 Celebrities Who Love the New England Patriots As Much As You
Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall
Patriots in Connecticut? The Nearly-Deal That Shocked New England
Gallery Credit: Lou Milano