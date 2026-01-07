Berkshire County Residents Shouldn’t Carry These Items In Their Wallet

Many residents of Berkshire County, including myself, carry cash and credit cards in their wallets every day. However, authorities both in and out of Massachusetts advise that certain items should be left at home rather than carried regularly.

I didn’t realize I had been carrying this item until I recently took it out and set it aside at home for safekeeping. I never thought it was unwise to keep it on me. Let’s review the items you should avoid carrying in your wallet.

Identity Theft

LifeLock by Norton emphasizes the importance of taking all necessary steps to protect your identity from cybercriminals. If you aren't regularly monitoring your credit reports, you might not notice if someone is using your identity. The statistics about identity theft and online fraud can be quite shocking.

Items That Shouldn't Be in Your Wallet

Discover highlighted that each year, millions of Americans have their money and personal information compromised, which can lead to potentially devastating consequences. While credit and debit cards can be easily canceled, carrying items like a Social Security card can lead to more serious issues.

Authorities in Massachusetts advise residents to keep essential items like driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards in their wallets. Officials also suggest that residents regularly check their wallets and purses for missing items. Below is a list of major items that should not always be carried on your person.

7 Risky Items to Remove from Your Wallet or Purse Immediately Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie