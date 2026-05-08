Berkshire Weather Shifting To Rain, Cooler Temperatures Into Mother’s Day Weekend

Berkshire County has faced ongoing dry weather and a high risk of fires, but a major change in the weather is anticipated, bringing much-needed rain and cooler temperatures as Mother's Day weekend approaches. If you're planning to go out, it's safest to stay indoors.

This adjustment might help improve the dry conditions we’re experiencing and lower the high risk of brush fires that has been worrying residents. Although there have been some recent rains, they haven't been enough to completely relieve the dryness in western Massachusetts.

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How Much Rain Does May Normally Receive in Massachusetts?

WWLP reports that the area usually gets close to 4 inches of rain in May, and the Climate Prediction Center is now expecting above-normal rainfall. This increase in rainfall might help break the current dry period.

“We’re getting some much-needed rainfall, at least we’ll get a little bit more to help us out with dry conditions. The tree pollen has been very high, and of course, the elevated brush fire danger.” - 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko

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Read More: Red Light Cameras Could Soon Hit Massachusetts Intersections

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How The Weather Pans Out For The Rest Of May In Massachusetts

On Tuesday, there was a notable increase in temperature that made the weather resemble a summer day in July. However, in the upcoming weeks of May, temperatures are expected to drop somewhat.

At least in the near future, it’s gonna be cooler than average, it’s hard to believe we were just 88 degrees, and now we’re only gonna be in the 60s probably right into the weekend, maybe getting into the 70s on Sunday. We go from way above average to pretty much well below average for a little while.” - 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko

Temperatures are projected to rise once more towards the end of May and throughout the summer months. The long-term forecasts indicate a likelihood of above-normal warmth during this time.

Mother's Day Adventures So, your mom needs some excitement in her life? You want to oblige by treating her to more than just brunch or lunch? Check out our list of some "adventures" Mom can have this weekend.