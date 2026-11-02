It's heartbreaking when something that was part of your childhood could be revived but falls through the cracks. But trust me, I wasn't fully hopeful, as the days of shopping have changed over the past few decades.

The Berkshire Mall opened in 1988 and struggled financially when its main anchor stores left the property, until it closed for the final time in 2019. Since then, it has been decaying.

Recently, there were hopes for a potential buyer to redevelop the property with two major retailers. However, that has since changed. Here's the inside scoop.

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Buyer Backs Out Of Berkshire Mall Sale In Lanesborough, MA

The Berkshire Eagle reports that mall owner JMJ RE Holdings LLC said prospective buyer Cypress Equities informed the company Wednesday that it was withdrawing from the purchase agreement. The deal would have cleared the way for the mall's demolition and redevelopment.

Tim Grogan, a consultant for JMJ RE Holdings, said the failed deal stemmed from the Baker Hill Road District’s governance and high property taxes, which he said make it hard to do business at the site. JMJ RE Holdings owes the district an estimated $1.7 million in unpaid taxes, and efforts to settle the debt have yet to resolve it.

JMJ's principals say they’re willing to take their chances in Berkshire Superior Court, where the road district sued the company in 2024 over unpaid back taxes. District attorney Mark Siegars said the district now intends to seek summary judgment to compel payment.

Cypress initially made dissolving the Baker Hill Road District a condition of the deal, but later indicated it might reconsider, since the district could help obtain grants for necessary infrastructure upgrades.

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So, What's Next for the Berkshire Mall Property?

Right now, the mall property, except for Target, will sit in limbo for the foreseeable future. In addition to unpaid back taxes, the property also faces a lack of water service and pressure, an inadequate septic system and treatment facility, and asbestos and tainted soil.

With all those issues, ask yourself: would you really want to take on that battle without bringing in any income? Therefore, you must resolve these issues before planning any future projects.