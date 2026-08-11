Ever since The Berkshire Mall closed permanently in 2019, I can't help but miss it. If you grew up in the Berkshires from the late 80s through the 2000s, you probably remember how packed it used to be on weekends and how hard it was to even find a parking spot.

While those days are long behind us, the future of The Berkshire Mall has been up in the air for quite some time. Ideas have ranged from a pot factory to senior living, and now something new that actually sounds promising. While we can only hope, here's what could be in store for the property where the former mall sits.

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The Berkshire Mall Could Soon Undergo Redevelopment

According to The Berkshire Eagle, Scott Harrington, the managing director of Cypress Equities in Dallas and a potential developer for the Berkshire Mall site, offered an initial idea of what might happen to one of the county’s most noticeable eyesores, which involves completely rebuilding from the ground up.

Cypress Equities intends to tear down the mall and construct a new development on the site's 42-acre paved area. The plan features areas for smaller retail stores, dining options, outdoor spaces, and (undisclosed at this time) two large retailers that draw significant crowds.

Read More: Two New Eateries Coming To Park Street In Adams This Fall

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The Future For Target And Berkshire Mall Property

The good news is that Target is staying right where it is, as the recently renovated store was described as "a good neighbor." This brings us to the question: what would you like to see occupy the former Berkshire Mall Property? Let us know on our station app.

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Let's take a look back at some old footage I filmed at The Berkshire Mall before it closed: