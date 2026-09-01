Experience The Fall Foliage Train Rides In The Berkshires Starting In September

One of the perks about living in the Berkshires is that you don't have to go far to go leaf peeping. Whether it's on foot, by car, or even better, by train, rest assured you'll experience the Fall colors at their full potential.

While the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum has been around since 1984, it's been offering train rides between Adams and North Adams since 2016 at a reasonable cost. This is where you'll experience a view of the Berkshire Mountains in a vintage-style train car—giving you that rather historic experience.

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The Best Fall Foliage Train Rides In Adams, Massachusetts Return

Riders will board at 4 Hoosac Street in Adams, and the train will depart for North Adams and then return to Adams in one hour. Fall Foliage Speedliner Rides will begin September 19. They will also offer Pumpkin Patch Rides this year, with dates and times TBD.

Also new this year for adults, one night only, Chilling Tales on Mysterious Rails with ghost tour guide and author Robert Oakes on October 17. And of course, their annual Halloween Rides on October 31.

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Parking And Ticket Info

Train parking is available at the Adams Visitor Center, 55 Depot Street, Adams, MA. The Train Station is situated directly across the street at 4 Hoosac Street. Note that the train itself lacks onboard restrooms; however, restrooms are accessible inside the Train Station Building. Due to its historic nature, the vintage train equipment unfortunately cannot be made wheelchair accessible.

You can find pricing and ticket info by clicking here.

5 Ways To Tell It's Fall In The Berkshires Fall, Leaves, Halloween, Pumpkin Patch Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause