One of the stories I remember my mother telling is about her youth at Brodie Mountain Ski Area. If you're a long-time Berkshire Native, you know exactly what I'm talking about.

As of now, a proposal is on the table to bring those days back. Developers are pitching a $200 million plan to transform Brodie Mountain into a year-round alpine resort featuring housing, lodging, and recreation.

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Brodie purchased in November 2023

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Todd Oifer, one of the four partners who purchased over 500 acres of mountain land for $975,000 in November 2023, visited the town's Planning Board on March 24, accompanied by an engineer and landscape architect, to showcase preliminary designs of a master plan.

The project involves 438 housing units, including 160 hotel rooms, 60 townhomes, 54 multifamily apartments, and 24 units forming an "Irish-themed Christmas village" at the base. It also plans for 96,500 square feet of commercial space to accommodate restaurants, a brewery, an amphitheater, retail shops, four ski lifts, a mountaintop venue for weddings and banquets, and a European thermal spa.

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Other Proposals And Concerns

The proposed plan features both cross-country and downhill skiing, with new ski trails and four ski lifts. Additionally, mountain biking will be available on site, with connections to Shaker Ridge Trails in Hancock and Lanesborough, which are set to open this fall.

The main concern is that the property has a 30-year deed restriction preventing public downhill skiing, established in the 2000s when Jiminy Peak briefly owned it. However, this restriction will soon expire as the project will require some time to complete.

Residents voiced concerns about the buildings' height because the New Ashford Fire Department lacks a ladder truck. They also questioned whether the development would attract families with children, noting that the town doesn't have a school and bears all costs for students' tuition and transportation. Additionally, residents mentioned the possibility of a conservation restriction on part of the property.

As of now, the concept is still in the preliminary stages. What are your memories of Brodie Mountain Ski Resort? Share them in our app.

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