This Is The Best Chicken In America Found Inside These MA, NY, CT Gas Stations

When you visit a gas station in Massachusetts or anywhere else in the country, the aroma of food is sure to grab your attention while you’re fueling up. Pizza has long been a popular option, but now another food item is gaining popularity at gas stations: fried chicken!

Personally, I haven't tried the fried chicken at these gas stations yet.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, often abbreviated as KKC, is a fried chicken chain that resembles KFC. It was founded in 1989 in Lafayette, Louisiana. According to Wikipedia, Krispy Krunchy Chicken now has over 2,700 locations across 47 states in the U.S., including Massachusetts. The chain primarily operates in convenience stores and gas stations.

Their concept is to offer a quick-service solution for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and big box retailers across the United States. This store-in-store model enables licensees to serve hand-breaded, mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all-white meat tenders to their customers, thereby enhancing in-store profitability and increasing customer frequency. The full menu also features a variety of sides, along with the brand's signature honey biscuits.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken currently operates 27 locations in Massachusetts, primarily within gas stations and convenience stores. Their menu features Cajun-style Krispy Chicken, chicken meals, family meals, Cajun tenders, and wings.

Family meals come with two sides, which include six honey butter biscuits and an order of family fries. Additional sides and snacks offered are corn dogs, red beans and rice, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, jambalaya, boudin bites, and boneless wings.

Here is a list of locations, with some cities and towns featuring two distinct sites:

What's the Secret to Cooking Fried Chicken?

