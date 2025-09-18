Do you think these are the best donuts in the Bay State?

A Classic Deep-Fried Delight

Doughnuts are delicious treats that many people enjoy occasionally. According to Sporked, these delightful, deep-fried pastries have a fascinating history, with the tradition of indulging in fried delicacies dating back to ancient Roman times.

Deep-fried dough balls have been a popular treat since at least ancient Roman times and we still enjoy them today—but is a funnel cake really a donut? The philosophical debate rages on. And, of course, there’s the churro, whose ancient origins are in fact shrouded in mystery. As far as the name itself, recipes for dough “nuts” started appearing in recipe books in the mid 1700s. Washington Irving even wrote about “dough-nuts” in his 1809 A History of New York.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Best Donuts in America

Taste of Mass recently held an exciting people's choice vote to determine the best donut shops in Massachusetts. If you love donuts, this is your chance to explore some of the finest places in our state for delicious treats.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Top Donut Shop in Massachusetts

Taste of Mass has recognized Donna's Donuts in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, as the best donut shop in the state.

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Donna's Donuts has received 229 reviews, averaging 4.3 stars. Here’s a customer review from Yelp:

Fluffy soft donuts with a variety of flavors, but not so much variety that you're overwhelmed. Helpful and conversational staff that happily gave me their recommendations. The interior is kind of retro and homey, and that made me so happy. The prices aren't bad either!

To discover the top 16 donut shops in Massachusetts, according to Taste of Mass, visit this link.