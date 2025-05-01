When you visit a gas station in Massachusetts or anywhere else in the country, the aroma of food often grabs your attention, particularly pizza. Recently, another food item has been gaining popularity at gas stations: fried chicken!

On a personal note, I have not yet tried the fried chicken at these gas stations.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, often abbreviated as KKC, is a fried chicken chain comparable to KFC. It was founded in 1989 in Lafayette, Louisiana. According to Wikipedia, Krispy Krunchy Chicken operates over 2,700 locations across 47 states in the United States, including Massachusetts. The chain is primarily offered in convenience stores and gas stations.

The concept involves offering a quick-service solution tailored for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and big-box retailers throughout the United States. This store-in-store model enables licensees to serve hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all-white meat tenders to their customers, thereby boosting in-store profitability and increasing customer visits. The full menu features a variety of sides, along with the brand's signature honey biscuits.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken operates 27 locations in Massachusetts, primarily in gas stations and convenience stores. Their menu features Cajun-style Krispy Chicken, chicken meals, family meals, Cajun Tenders, and wings. The family meals come with two sides, which include six honey butter biscuits and an order of family fries. Additional sides and snacks offered are corn dogs, red beans and rice, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, jambalaya, boudin bites, and boneless wings.

Here is a list of locations, including cities and towns that have more than one location:

