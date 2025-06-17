This Gas Station Chain In Massachusetts Is Home To The Best To-Go Hot Dogs
People are always looking for a quick meal while on the go. While there are many fast food chains available, nothing compares to a fresh, hot dog cooked on a roller at a local gas station. Fortunately, you have one of these gas station chains in your area, similar to those we have in the Berkshires.
A store like 7-Eleven is well-known for its Big Gulp and was one of the first to offer coffee on the go. Additionally, they are famous for the Big Bite, a hot dog introduced in 1988 that has become one of America’s most popular.
Toppings for hot dogs can include onions, relish, and jalapeño peppers. It is estimated that 7-Eleven sells over 100 million Big Bite hot dogs daily at its stores, including those in Massachusetts. While regular hot dogs were introduced in the 1970s, the Big Bite has become the most popular product sold at 7-Eleven locations.
7-Eleven was founded in 1927 in Dallas, Texas, and several locations operate 24 hours in Massachusetts. You can find a complete list of locations here, whether you’re looking for a Big Bite or a Big Gulp.
Fun fact: Berkshire County has only one 7-Eleven location in Adams, which remains open unless there is a power outage. How many locations are in your area? Let us know. I know Cape Cod has multiple 7-Elevens.
