The summer of 2025 has arrived, and if you've lived in Massachusetts long enough, you know that summers can sometimes be quite brutal. That's why swimming is the best way to stay cool on a hot summer day.

Before we explore the top swimming holes in Massachusetts, here are some safety tips from the Red Cross regarding swimming in rivers and lakes:

1. Always enter the water feet first for your safety.

2. Exercise caution when entering unfamiliar or shallow water.

3. Only dive in areas that are specifically marked safe for diving, with a minimum depth of 9 feet, and free of underwater obstacles.

4. Avoid entering the water from heights, such as bridges or boats.

5. Be mindful of your balance to prevent being knocked over by currents or waves.

6. Swim sober.

7. Supervise others while remaining sober and free from distractions, such as reading or using a cell phone.

8. Always swim with a buddy.

These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we've got you covered.

In Massachusetts, due to the extreme heat that summer can bring, it's important to remember that confining an animal in a vehicle under such conditions is illegal. Violating this law can result in a fine of $150. While there is no specific law prohibiting leaving children unattended in a car, the responsible adult may still face charges of child endangerment or neglect.

According to AAA, the majority of car-related deaths occur when temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Within just 10 minutes, the interior of a car can reach nearly 100 degrees. Authorities such as police, firefighters, or animal control officers are legally permitted to enter a vehicle if an animal is in distress. Civilians can also rescue a pet from a locked car, but they must first call 911 and only proceed if there is no other way for the animal to escape.

