Whenever asked about my favorite food, I always say steak, especially prime rib. I wonder when the Berkshires will get their own Texas Roadhouse. I suppose only time will tell.

Although the Berkshires lack a Texas Roadhouse, they still provide many great steak choices. I enjoy grilling a New York Strip outside to cut costs. Now, let's look at the top five spots for prime rib in Western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

1. The Salam Cross Inn, located at 260 W Main St, in West Brookfield, MA.

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2. The Red Lion Inn, located at 30 Main St, in Stockbridge, MA.

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3. The Morgon House, located at 33 Main St. in Lee, MA.

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4. The Tavern Restaurant, located at 2 Broad St. in Westfield, MA.

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5. The Whately Inn, located at 193 Chestnut Plain Rd, in Whately, MA.

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Can Yelp ratings and reviews be relied upon?

Yelp is a reputable platform offering restaurant ratings and reviews based on customer experiences and food quality. It gathers feedback from a wide range of diners to create a detailed profile for each restaurant.

This feature is especially helpful for travelers in unfamiliar places, allowing them to assess local restaurants through reviews and ratings. By doing so, users can make informed choices, selecting venues that are more likely to meet their expectations and offer a satisfying meal.

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10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause