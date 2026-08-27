Where To Find The Best Prime Rib In Western Massachusetts Right Now

Where To Find The Best Prime Rib In Western Massachusetts Right Now

Photo by Emerson Vieira on Unsplash

Whenever asked about my favorite food, I always say steak, especially prime rib. I wonder when the Berkshires will get their own Texas Roadhouse. I suppose only time will tell.

Although the Berkshires lack a Texas Roadhouse, they still provide many great steak choices. I enjoy grilling a New York Strip outside to cut costs. Now, let's look at the top five spots for prime rib in Western Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

1. The Salam Cross Inn, located at 260 W Main St, in West Brookfield, MA.

Google Maps
Google Maps

2. The Red Lion Inn, located at 30 Main St, in Stockbridge, MA.

Google Maps
Google Maps

3. The Morgon House, located at 33 Main St. in Lee, MA.

Google Maps
Google Maps

4. The Tavern Restaurant, located at 2 Broad St. in Westfield, MA.

Google Maps
Google Maps

5. The Whately Inn, located at 193 Chestnut Plain Rd, in Whately, MA.

Google Maps
Google Maps

Read More: $2,000 Fine For Massachusetts Drivers Passing A School Bus

Can Yelp ratings and reviews be relied upon?

Yelp is a reputable platform offering restaurant ratings and reviews based on customer experiences and food quality. It gathers feedback from a wide range of diners to create a detailed profile for each restaurant.

This feature is especially helpful for travelers in unfamiliar places, allowing them to assess local restaurants through reviews and ratings. By doing so, users can make informed choices, selecting venues that are more likely to meet their expectations and offer a satisfying meal.

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Filed Under: western Massachusetts, prime rib, spots
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