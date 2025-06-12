This Swimming Area Was Named The Best Summer Destination In Massachusetts

The summer of 2025 has arrived, and for those who have lived in Massachusetts long enough, the summers can be pretty oppressive at times. Therefore, swimming is the best way to stay cool on a hot summer day.

Before we discuss the best swimming location in Massachusetts, here are some safety tips from the Red Cross for swimming in rivers and lakes:

Enter the water feet first for your safety! Always enter unknown or shallow water cautiously. Dive only in water marked as safe for diving, at least 9 feet deep, with no underwater obstacles.

Do not enter the water from a height, like a bridge or boat.

Be careful when standing to prevent being knocked over by currents or waves.

Swim sober.

Supervise others soberly and without distractions, such as reading or talking on a cell phone.

Swim with a buddy.

In Massachusetts, the summer heat can be intense, making it crucial to remember that it is illegal to leave an animal confined in a vehicle under extreme weather conditions. Violating this law can result in a fine of $150. Although there is no specific law prohibiting leaving children unattended in a car, the caregiver may still face charges of child endangerment or neglect.

According to AAA, most car-related deaths occur when temperatures exceed 80°F. Within just 10 minutes, the inside of a car can heat up to nearly 100 degrees. Police officers, firefighters, or animal control personnel have the legal authority to enter a vehicle if an animal is in need of assistance. A civilian can also enter a car to rescue a pet, but only after calling 911 and only if there is no other way for the animal to escape.

