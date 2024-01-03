Beware! The #1 Cause Of Death In Massachusetts Revealed

Everyone wants to live a happy life here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Whether it's skiing in the Western Massachusetts mountains in the winter time, or soaking up the sun on the beach in Cape Cod.

Even though there's a lot of enjoyment in the Baystate, there's still some things to avoid of course.

Like wouldn't you try to avoid these things if you knew the leading causes of death in Massachusetts?

Well look no more, here's the information I gathered from the CDC.

#10

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 10th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Septicemia. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 864 deaths caused by Septicemia.

#9

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 9th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Kidney Decease. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 1,193 deaths caused by Kidney Decease.

#8

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 8th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Diabetes. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 1,321 deaths caused by Diabetes.

#7

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 7th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Flu/Pneumonia. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 1,433 deaths caused by Flu/Pneumonia.

#6

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 6th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Alzheimer’s disease. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 1,041 deaths caused by Alzheimer’s disease.

#5

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 5th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Stroke. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 2,367 deaths caused by Stroke.

#4

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 4th leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 2,842 deaths caused by Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease.

#3

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 3rd leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Accidents. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 3,821 deaths caused by Accidents.

#2

According to information gathered by the CDC, the 2nd leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Heart Decease. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 12,140 deaths caused by Heart Decease.

#1

According to information gathered by the CDC, the number one leading cause of death in the state of Massachusetts is Cancer. In the year 2017 the state of Massachusetts had 12,934 deaths caused by Cancer.

Drug overdose deaths rate was at 2,168, deaths caused by Firearms was 262, while Homicide was 171.

