These Items Are Banned At The Big E In Massachusetts

Planning on going to the Big E this year? You might want to check your bag, car, and pockets before heading to West Springfield.

The Big E Kicks Off On September 18

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The Big E returns for its 110th year beginning September 18th for a two and a half week run in West Springfield.

These Items Are Banned At The Big E

The Big E clearly states what visitors can and cannot bring on its website, ensuring everyone can enjoy the exhibition to the fullest. Bicycles and pets are not permitted, but service animals are welcome.

The items listed below are not allowed:

PROHIBITED ITEMS AT THE BIG E IN WEST SPRINGFIELD Going to the Big E? You might want to check your bag, car, and pockets before heading to West Springfield Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause/TSM, Unsplash

How To Buy Tickets For The Big E

Advance tickets are $17.50 for adults. Children ages 6-12 are $11.50, while children 5 and under are free. You can buy an "Advance Midway Ride" Voucher for $35.50.

This year's entertainment lineup features Jessie Murph, Alice Cooper, The Beach Boys, Brad Paisley, and much more.

Check out the full lineup below:

2026 Concert Line Up for the Big E The Big E Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts is putting together an impressive lineup of entertainment for 2026. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

I've been visiting the Big E since the early 2000s. While it can get crowded and hectic, that's usually manageable if you're accustomed to busy events. I always look forward to its attractions, like the food, concerts, and especially the circus!