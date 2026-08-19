The 17-day Big E fair, held from September 18th to October 4th, is the biggest on the East Coast and ranks as the fourth-largest in North America, recently attracting a record-breaking 1.6 million visitors. Nothing is more fun than kicking off Fall with a day at the Big E in West Springfield.

Personally, I've been going to the Big E since the early 2000s; the only thing I can say is that it gets a little hectic with crowds, but that's not a big deal if you're used to it. However, I've always looked forward to what it has to offer, including the food, concerts, and most importantly, the circus! Here's what to expect this year.

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Circus Performance Times and Admission Info

Daily circus shows will be held at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. in the Big Top Tent next to the Giant Slide, according to WWLP. Entrance to the shows is free with a fair ticket. Reserved ringside seats can be purchased online, while general seating on the bleachers is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ian Garden Jr., a third-generation circus performer, producer, and animal trainer, acts as the ringleader of the show. In 2022, he was inducted into The Big E's Circus Walk of Fame, created in 1992 to recognize entertainers and impresarios. The Walk of Fame celebrates notable figures in the circus industry.

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Circus Performance Lineup Featuring 'Dangerous' Stunts

The lineup features Anna Dangerous, known for her precision crossbow, whip, knife-throwing, and quick-change acts, who previously received a golden buzzer on America's Got Talent. Also performing are Zero Gravity Arts, an acrobatic troupe with synchronized routines and LED effects, and Nicole Montgomery, an LED hula hoop artist.

SkyBike in Spain showcases Mario and Marilyn España, with a motorcycle circling above the stage while Marilyn performs on a trapeze. Acrobats Alec and Daniella perform the Abril Amore cradle act, celebrating their April wedding.

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Yes, there will be a circus clown!

Patricio Cifuentes, aka Kampanilla the Clown, upholds a two-generation circus tradition. Alejandro Licea Pellón, a Cuban performer and Spain's Got Talent semifinalist who has also worked with Ringling Bros., specializes in rola bola, duo straps, Chinese pole, and acrobatics.

And lastly, on Sunday, September 20th at 2 p.m., cast members and staff will gather to induct Clown Johnny Rockett and Galaxy Girl Tina Winn into the Circus Walk of Fame for their contributions to the circus and The Big E.

2026 Concert Line Up for the Big E The Big E Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts is putting together an impressive lineup of entertainment for 2026. Gallery Credit: Karolyi