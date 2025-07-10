Here’s Where You Are Most Likely To Encounter A Bear In Massachusetts

It is the middle of July, and bears continue to be spotted throughout Massachusetts. The good news is that if you follow proper safety tips, your chances of encountering a bear and being harmed are very low.

What Are Black Bears?

Black bears are primarily black, with a brown muzzle and, occasionally, a white patch on their chest. They have large, well-padded feet and moderately sized, curved claws. Male black bears typically weigh between 130 and 600 pounds, whereas females usually weigh between 100 and 400 pounds.

What Are The locations With The Highest Risk Of Bear Activity In Massachusetts?

According to mass.gov, Massachusetts ranks as the third most densely populated state for black bears in the United States, with their numbers increasing since the 1970s. An estimated 4,500 bears reside and breed in the Berkshires, Worcester County, and northern Middlesex County. Notably, the eastern regions of Massachusetts, particularly near I-495, are predominantly inhabited by young male bears and some breeding females.

Understanding the Black Bear Range in Massachusetts

The Black Bear Range encompasses the habitats in Massachusetts where black bears are commonly found. These areas are vital for the survival and reproduction of the species, offering necessary food sources, shelter, and space for the bears to roam. Understanding this range is essential for conservation efforts and for ensuring that black bears can thrive in their natural environment.

A listener recently shared a photo from their Ring camera, showing a black bear in their driveway just after midnight. Fortunately, the bear didn’t cause any trouble or disturb any trash that might have been left out.

Here are some safety guidelines that Massachusetts residents should follow:

Remove any bird feeders that may attract wildlife to the food inside them. Install proper electric fencing to protect livestock, such as chickens and bees. Secure any loose trash, including dumpsters, that bears might access.

It’s essential to keep your pets on a leash, especially when you’re in areas where bears may be present. A barking dog can provoke an aggressive response from a bear if it feels threatened. For more helpful tips, you can find additional information here. If you have any questions or concerns about black bears, feel free to contact your nearest MassWildlife office for assistance.

