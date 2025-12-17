Residents Of North Adams Are Now Required To Boil Their Water

With the recent drop in temperatures, it's not surprising that water main breaks are becoming an issue, especially in a city like North Adams, where old piping is vulnerable to sudden temperature changes. However, repairs are no easy task, which is why I commend the city workers who tirelessly put in long hours in freezing conditions.

As of December 15th, the North Adams Water Department has informed customers about a loss of water pressure and service in certain areas of the distribution system due to multiple water main breaks and leaks. Customers are advised to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, preparing food, washing dishes, and brushing teeth until further notice.

Since the initial public notification, repairs have been made, and an interconnection between the High and Low Service Areas has been utilized, which has increased pressure throughout the system. Bacterial samples were collected on December 15, 2025, from areas affected by low pressure. The results of these samples were satisfactory, as they did not contain any total coliform or E. coli bacteria.

Do You Still Need to Boil Water?

The North Adams Water Department has announced that MassDEP has lifted the boil water requirement for all areas of their system, except certain properties. These properties remain under a boil water order, and residents are still advised to boil water or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

Please take a look at the list of affected properties provided below:

American Legion Drive Break: 40 Main Street

State Road Break: 174-264 State Road

15-57 Biltmore Avenue

The North Adams Water Department has announced that repairs are currently underway to restore water service to the remaining affected areas. Once the water is restored, bacteria samples will be collected. Residents will be informed which areas have been affected and when it is safe to stop using boiled or bottled water.

They apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience. For more information, please contact the North Adams Water Department at (413) 662-3157.

Everyone is encouraged to share this information with others who use this water, particularly those who may not have received this notice directly, such as residents in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses. You can help by posting this notice in a public area or distributing copies by hand or through the mail.

