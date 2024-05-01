Booze In Public Now Legal In Mass. But Here’s The Catch

As we all know, open containers and drinking while behind the wheel is highly illegal in Massachusetts and are subject to penalties if caught doing so. It is however of course perfectly legal to transport closed containers from a package store as long as the package stays sealed until destination is reached like your home for example.

During the Covid-19 Pandemic emergency, lawmakers in Massachusetts implemented a temporary measure that would allow establishments to stay in business by letting them sell cocktails to-go since indoor dining was off-limits at the time. Well guess what, we're going back to 2020 but not for a Covid-19 emergency this time.

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and WWLP 22News, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey just recently signed a supplemental budget bill that will allow establishments to sell cocktails to-go in the state permanently.

“Massachusetts consumers, restaurants and bars can all toast to the fact that cocktails to-go are here to stay. During the pandemic, cocktails to-go were a critical source of revenue for many businesses, and now, the increased convenience and stability they offer is permanent. We applaud the Legislature and Governor Healey for supporting Massachusetts businesses and consumers by making cocktails to-go permanent.” - Andy Deloney, senior vice president & head of state public policy at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

For Massachusetts, this state has become the 27th to officially make cocktails to-go permanent in support of local businesses and consumers. The same laws apply as usual when transporting alcohol from an establishment to another place.

