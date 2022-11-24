BREAKING NEWS: Family of Adams Misplaced from Fire Thanksgiving Morning

Nothing is more devastating than losing everything you own in a house fire. It's an experience that you never want to go through. Speaking from experience myself. Only this time, it happened on a holiday that this family will never forget. FYI big shout-out to all the 1st responders that worked so hard to get this structure under control!

Sources featured in this post come from the Adams Fire Department and North Adams 911.

This morning at approximately 9:37 the Adams Fire Department was detailed to a report of a fully involved structure fire on Richmond St. Car 1 arrived and confirmed the house was fully involved. He requested his first alarm assignment, which brought North Adams Fire, Cheshire Fire and Savoy Fire to the scene and Clarksburg Fire to Cover the station. Eventually they were assisted at the scene by Dalton Fire. Multiple handlines were stretched, and an exterior attack was started. Two ladder trucks were moved into place and the remainder of the fire was extinguished.

Two County fire coordinators also responded to assist command with arranging and setting up resources.

The Adams Police Department did an outstanding job assisting with traffic, gathering information for the red cross, and assisting with having vehicles moved. The Towns Emergency Management Director was also on scene.

The Adams Water Department responded and turned on the pumps at the well station to provided us with as much water as possible. At one point it was estimated that we were flowing over 2000 gallons a minute.

National Grid and Berkshire Gas assisted with shutting down the utilities. The Red Cross responded and provided assistance to those displaced.

At this time the fire is still under investigation and no cause has been determined.

Please keep those displaced by the fire in your thoughts and prayers.

To all the First Responders thank you for your outstanding work today. I hope each of you get the opportunity to spend some time with your families on this Thanksgiving Day. - Adams Fire Department