A North Adams Man Has Been Arrested And Faces Numerous Charges After A Series Of Vehicle Break-Ins

Over the past couple of weeks, the North Adams Police have received reports of vehicle break-ins. After a brief investigation, police identified a suspect.

Brian Dillard Sr. was charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle at night with the intent to commit a felony. Police issued an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

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How The Events Unfolded

On Sunday, September 20, 2026, North Adams Police received multiple reports of overnight motor vehicle break-ins, along with a report that a garage had been entered and items stolen. Officers and a member of the Detective Unit went to 212 Eagle Street to locate DILLARD.

After officers knocked on the door, DILLARD opened a curtain, saw the officers, and ran back into the apartment. When the occupants failed to comply with the officers' order to open the door, the officers forced entry. DILLARD was found on the living room couch smoking heroin and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers arrested him on an outstanding warrant.

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On Monday, September 21, 2026, DILLARD was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on the charges listed below and held on $5,000 cash bail.

1. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

2. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

3. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

4. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

5. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

6. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

7. Breaking and Entering a Building in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

8. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

9. Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle in the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony

10. Possession of a Class A Substance

The North Adams Police Department thanks members of the public for their assistance in this case. As the saying goes, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.