Is It Legal To Avoid Red Lights By Cutting Through Parking Lots In Massachusetts?

You're approaching an intersection when the light turns red. You're running late for work again because you forgot to set your alarm, and your boss won't be happy if it happens again. You see the Cumberland Farms on your right and think about cutting through to save time, as the traffic lights are slow to change. This quick decision shortens your commute by roughly three minutes. Excellent.

I've seen this situation more times than I can count. It often happens at the intersection of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway in North Adams. This area includes Pedrin's Dairy Bar, the ATM drive-thru at MountainOne Bank, and parking lots on both sides of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway. People, myself included, frequently cut through the parking lots to avoid the traffic light.

Canva Canva loading...

Driving Through a Parking Lot to Skip a Red Light: Is This Allowed?

It raises the question: Is it legal to drive through a parking lot, gas station, or any other property near an intersection in Massachusetts to avoid a traffic light? I investigated the motor vehicle laws to find out.

In most states, including Massachusetts, crossing onto private or business property to avoid a traffic light is illegal. Let's be honest—since it's private property, whether it's a Cumberland Farms or a Dairy Bar like Pedrin's, it's not permitted. Additionally, doing so can be dangerous, especially in busy parking lots.

Massachusetts has laws that prohibit drivers from intentionally ignoring traffic lights. In Vermont, there is no statewide law against running traffic lights; however, local municipalities may decide that such behavior is illegal.

Read More: North Adams Takes Steps To Bring Heritage Park Back To Life

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How Other States, Like Connecticut, Handle This Law

I tried to find Connecticut's regulations on driving through parking lots to avoid traffic lights, but the vehicle laws are confusing and hard to locate online, with search functions that don't provide clear results. If you're driving in any state, it's generally safest to wait for the green light.

LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback? From casserole-night favorites to full-on beige-on-beige comfort, these American dinners fell out of fashion — but could they be on their way back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz