You're approaching an intersection when the light turns red. You're late for work again because you forgot to set your alarm, and your boss won't be pleased if it happens again. You notice the Cumberland Farms on your right and consider cutting through to save time, since the traffic lights are slow to change. This quick decision cuts your commute by about three minutes. Great.

I've witnessed this situation more times than I can remember. It frequently occurs at the intersection of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway in North Adams. This area includes Pedrin's Dairy Bar, MountainOne Bank's ATM drive-thru, and parking lots on both sides of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway. People, including myself, often cut through the parking lots to bypass the traffic light.

Cutting Through a Parking Lot to Avoid a Red Light: Is It Illegal?

It begs the question: Is driving through a parking lot, a gas station, or any other property at the corner of an intersection in Massachusetts to avoid a traffic light illegal? I dug into the motor vehicle laws to find out.

In most states, including Massachusetts, crossing through private or business property to skip a traffic light is illegal. Let's be honest—since it's private property, whether it's a Cumberland Farms or a Dairy Bar like Pedrin's, it's not allowed. Additionally, doing so can be risky, especially in busy parking lots.

Massachusetts has laws that prohibit drivers from intentionally ignoring traffic lights. In Vermont, there is no statewide law against avoiding traffic lights; however, local municipalities may determine such behavior illegal.

How Other States Like Connecticut Handle This Law

I tried to find Connecticut's regulations on driving through parking lots to avoid traffic lights, but the vehicle laws are confusing and hard to find online, with search functions that don't return clear results. If you're driving in any state, it's generally safest to wait for the green light.

