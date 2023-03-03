Can a State Trooper Get a Parking Ticket in Massachusetts?
Today while I was working out at the gym, A&E just happened to be on one of the TVs and my favorite show called 'Parking Wars' was on. Which is a show that was filmed in Philly from 2008 to 2012 where parking enforcement officers would ether ticket, boot, tow, and release vehicles back to their owners as part of parking violation enforcement duties.
Moving on to parking in Massachusetts, before we talk about if Mass. State Troopers can receive parking tickets or not, let's a take a minute to discuss parking concerns in Adams. All of them years growing up in a wonderful small, it's quite obvious that parking meters haven't really changed much in terms of "looks" over the years. Like don't get me wrong, quarters are a lot simpler but we all anything mechanical requires a lot of maintenance here in the Berkshires especially will all the climate changes.
As pictured, Residents of Adams have expressed their concerns over the parking meters in the town. Now, the moment you have been waiting for. Can a State Trooper get a parking ticket in Massachusetts?
BINGO! The short answer is YES!. As laws apply to any citizen in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. When I saw this post today on the 'Only in Boston' Facebook page, I couldn't help but die of laughter! Because it's not every day you see a state trooper vehicle with a parking ticket on it. According to Ted Duncan's comment, it looks like the state has to pay the city of Boston for this traffic violation. Honestly, I'd hate to be in that Trooper's shoes.